Anna L. Barnett 1946- 2020 Anna "Ana" Barnett, 73, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home following a brief illness.
She leaves her husband of 54 years, James "Jim" Barnett, their daughter, Lisa (Vito) Milatzo and their son, Kyle Christopher Barnett (Wendy), along with nine grandchildren - Vito, Nicco, Tino, Renzo, Giamo, Analiese and Christo Milatzo plus Emerson and Sabastian Barnett.
Ana was born on November 2, 1946 in Wheatland, Wyoming where she lived until the age of four before her family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Other than short periods of residency in Idaho, Washington and North Dakota as she followed her husband on his Air Force deployments, she has lived in Cheyenne, which she considered home.
She retired from B&B Appliances in 2012 and had worked part-time in the Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office since. Ana was the beloved "Nana" to her grandchildren and rarely missed one of their sporting events or recitals.
She was a very active volunteer for Cheyenne Frontier Days for more than thirty years and was elected into the HEELS organization in 2010 for her long-time dedication to CFD.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or the Cancer Center at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
She leaves her husband of 54 years, James "Jim" Barnett, their daughter, Lisa (Vito) Milatzo and their son, Kyle Christopher Barnett (Wendy), along with nine grandchildren - Vito, Nicco, Tino, Renzo, Giamo, Analiese and Christo Milatzo plus Emerson and Sabastian Barnett.
Ana was born on November 2, 1946 in Wheatland, Wyoming where she lived until the age of four before her family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Other than short periods of residency in Idaho, Washington and North Dakota as she followed her husband on his Air Force deployments, she has lived in Cheyenne, which she considered home.
She retired from B&B Appliances in 2012 and had worked part-time in the Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office since. Ana was the beloved "Nana" to her grandchildren and rarely missed one of their sporting events or recitals.
She was a very active volunteer for Cheyenne Frontier Days for more than thirty years and was elected into the HEELS organization in 2010 for her long-time dedication to CFD.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or the Cancer Center at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.