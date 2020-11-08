1/1
Anthony D. "Skip" Reed
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Skip" D. Reed 1946- 2020 Anthony "Skip" D. Reed, 74, of Cheyenne passed away October 30, 2020, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Skip was born March 26, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Dermont and Mary Catherine Reed. He served in the Air Force for four years, including a tour of duty in Tuy Hoa, Vietnam, 1966-1967. He married Patricia Mason, June 22, 1968, at FE Warren Air Force Base. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Cathedral, where he ushered for over 25 years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus 3rd degree, American Legion Post #6, Moose Lodge, Eagles, and the Union Pacific Employee Club No. 1.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Deborah (Don) Runyon and Cathleen Reed of Cheyenne; sister, Jude (Tom) Dunn of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Sarah (Daniel) DePoorter and Logan Runyon. Additionally, sister-in-law Gayle Weyers; nieces, Janet Karash and Kristen James; nephew, Brad James, and cousins in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Nebraska.

Due to the pandemic, services will be held a later date.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved