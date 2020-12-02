Anthony Melendez 1949- 2020 Anthony Melendez, 71, of Cheyenne, passed away November 27. He was born May 17, 1949 in Mora, New Mexico. Mr. Melendez was an aircraft mechanic with the Air National Guard. He entered into the service June 20, 1967 and retired May 16, 2009 as Chief Master Sergeant.He is survived by his children, Brandi (James) Sandusky and Aaron (Jaime) Melendez all of Cheyenne; siblings, Stella Lewis of Taylorsville, Utah, MaryAnn (Jesse) Tafoya of Cheyenne, and Lee (Rita) Melendez of Phoenix, Arizona; four grandchildren; and a special friend and companion, Shirley Lawson.He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Antonia Melendez and his wife, Shawna Kay Melendez.Cremation has taken place.