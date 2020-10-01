1/1
Anthony Thomas Haller
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Thomas Haller 1986- 2020 Anthony Thomas Haller, 33, of La Grange, WY, passed away on September 28, 2020 in La Grange. He was born to James and Jane Haller on October 26, 1986 in Cheyenne, WY. Anthony was a 2006 Laramie High School graduate, and received his Associate Degree in welding from Eastern Wyoming College in 2009. He became a proud member of the local 192, and completed the pipe fitter and welding program, traveling all across the state in his skill set and trade. Anthony was also a business agent for 192. He married Dakota Messenger in 2015. To this union 3 children were born, and the family made their home on the CP Family Ranch in La Grange, WY. He was passionate about his family, roping, showing draft horses, and his kids. He was a member of the American Welding Society, a member of the Union Pipe fitters, American Quarter horse Association, USTRCA, and a founder of the Welding program for CLIMB WYOMING. He is survived by his wife; Dakota Haller, children; Mark, Maggie, and Memphis Haller, brothers; Jim Haller III and family, Mike Haller and family, Alex Haller, sisters; Jessica McWIlliams and family, Samantha Haller, Cheyenne and Kara Trimels, Parents; Jim and Debbie Haller, Jane and Bob Tweed, father and mother in-law; Kirk and Raedene Messenger, and many other sibilings, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; Doc and Rene Haller, maternal grandfather; Alfred Gillen, father in-law; Mark Messenger, uncle; Robert Haller, and his great-grandparents; Dean and Donna Lovercheck. Services will be held at Cheyenne Hills Church on Friday, October 2nd at 2PM. Donations and Memorials can be made out to Grace for Two Brothers. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Service
02:00 PM
Cheyenne Hills Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved