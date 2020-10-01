Anthony Thomas Haller 1986- 2020 Anthony Thomas Haller, 33, of La Grange, WY, passed away on September 28, 2020 in La Grange. He was born to James and Jane Haller on October 26, 1986 in Cheyenne, WY. Anthony was a 2006 Laramie High School graduate, and received his Associate Degree in welding from Eastern Wyoming College in 2009. He became a proud member of the local 192, and completed the pipe fitter and welding program, traveling all across the state in his skill set and trade. Anthony was also a business agent for 192. He married Dakota Messenger in 2015. To this union 3 children were born, and the family made their home on the CP Family Ranch in La Grange, WY. He was passionate about his family, roping, showing draft horses, and his kids. He was a member of the American Welding Society, a member of the Union Pipe fitters, American Quarter horse Association, USTRCA, and a founder of the Welding program for CLIMB WYOMING. He is survived by his wife; Dakota Haller, children; Mark, Maggie, and Memphis Haller, brothers; Jim Haller III and family, Mike Haller and family, Alex Haller, sisters; Jessica McWIlliams and family, Samantha Haller, Cheyenne and Kara Trimels, Parents; Jim and Debbie Haller, Jane and Bob Tweed, father and mother in-law; Kirk and Raedene Messenger, and many other sibilings, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; Doc and Rene Haller, maternal grandfather; Alfred Gillen, father in-law; Mark Messenger, uncle; Robert Haller, and his great-grandparents; Dean and Donna Lovercheck. Services will be held at Cheyenne Hills Church on Friday, October 2nd at 2PM. Donations and Memorials can be made out to Grace for Two Brothers. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com
