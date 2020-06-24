Arthur A. Coulthard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur A. Coulthard 1928- 2020 Arthur Allman Coulthard, 91, of Cheyenne, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born on September 7, 1928 in Laramie, WY to Joseph Hodges and Marie Etta (Carter) Coulthard.

Arthur served in the Korean War and on the USS Kaskaskia A027 while serving in the United States Navy.

He spent his early years ranching in Tie Siding and moved on to the Robber Roost Ranch in Medicine Bow. He retired from Shirley Basin Getty Oil.

He is survived by his wife, Joan A. Coulthard; his children, Cindy Hardesty, Leann Tapp, Mike Gashler, Sharon Von Seggern, and Lori Jo Butner; his nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and the 10 compound dogs.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made to the Black Dog Animal Rescue 2407 E 9th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001, and/or to a charity of your choice.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070
(307)742-2479
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved