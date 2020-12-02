Barbara Jean (Veitch) Bell 1930- 2020 Barbara Jean Bell, 90, of Cheyenne, passed away on November 27, 2020 at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne.
Barbara was born in Hanna, Wyoming on May 30, 1930. After graduating high school in Hanna, she married Donald Eugene Bell until his death in 1984. Barbara worked 15 years as a CNA and ward clerk for Carbon County Memorial Hospital, followed by working for Union Pacific Railroad as a clerk.
Barbara enjoyed all sports, including watching all her grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events and truly enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers!. Her fondest memory was taking her four granddaughters on a two-week cross-country adventure!
She is survived by three sisters, Adele Beedie, Gerri Kruzik (Larry), and Sherri Fausset (Dean); two sons, Jack Bell of Casper and Cary Bell of Cheyenne; her daughter, Vicky Brose (Terry) of Cheyenne; her beloved grandchildren, Courtney, Breanne, Matt, Ashley, Layne, and Kelsey; and her great grandchildren, Trey, Terron, Madison, Tracy, Taylor, Caden, Braelynn, London, Colby, and Tripp.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Menke and Bill Veitch; her husband, Donald Bell; and her sister, Bonnie Evans.
Graveside services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Rawlins Cemetery.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Cheyenne Extreme Softball and WYCO Baseball, 5901 Atlantic Drive, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001.
To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com