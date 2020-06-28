Benjamin Roman 1930- 2020 Benjamin Roman passed away June 23, 2020 at Cody Regional Health after being admitted the day before.
A mass will be held for his family and close friends at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic church in Story at a future date.
A full obituary can be seen at www.ballardfh.com
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.