Betty "Rogene" Rohweder 1928- 2020 Betty "Rogene" Rohweder, 92 died October 4, 2020 in Spokane, Washington at Hospice of Spokane.Rogene was born August 10, 1928 in Pratt, Kansas. She was living with her daughter in Washington for the last 19 months. She was a 70 year resident of the Burns and Cheyenne area. Dan and Rogene had many life long friends in the area.Rogene is survived by her sons, Roger Easley (Sandy), Wenatchee, WA; Wayne Rohweder (Susan), Cheyenne; daughters Alice Speirs (Craig), Medical Lake, WA and Joyce Crutchfield, Austin, TX; grandchildren Lance Speirs (Jenni), Medical Lake, WA; Danny Crutchfield (LaShonda), Merzon, TX; Joey Reynolds (Justin), Round Rock, Tx; Patrick Speirs (Ashley) Kadena AFB, Okinawa, Japan; Cord Easley (Alison), Wenatchee, WA; Drew Easley (Lauren) Wenatchee, WA and Kelly Easley, Florida. And 14 great grand children.She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel of Cheyenne; her beloved grandmother "Muzzy" Violet Rogers, Yate Center, Kansas; her mother Nettie Heckel and stepfather Clarence, Yate Center, Kansas; her father Howard Frink, Cheyenne; sister Wanda Bauresfeld, Yate Center, Kansas and brother Robert Frink, St. John, Kansas.Rogene will be cremated and placed in granite along side her husband in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens, Cheyenne, Wyoming.