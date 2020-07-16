Brenda Jean Garcia 1963- 2020 Brenda Jean Garcia went to be with our Lord peacefully surrounded by family 6 days before her 57th birthday on May 22, 2020.
She was born on May 28, 1963 in Cheyenne.
Brenda is survived by her parents, Eddie and Helen Garcia; daughters, Erica Sevilla (Hector), Jessica Olivares, and Veronica Olivares; ten beautiful grandchildren, Deandreya, Joey, Jaidah, Jason, Essiah, Serenity, JJ, Damien, Antonio, and Emilio; brother, Arnold Garcia; sisters, Evelyn Allard (Tom) and Cindy Schlieker (Shawn); and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Garcia; grandparents on both sides, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Anyone who knew Brenda knew that her grandchildren were her life! Her time off work was spent having sleepovers, movie nights and all the extra time she could have with them. They cherished each other and had left an imprint on their hearts forever!
She dedicated her life working at her family's restaurant, Casa de Garcia, where her customers and employees became friends and family. She was free- spirited and always the center of attention, the one with the loudest laugh and biggest smile! She had the most caring heart and would give you the shirt off her back. Brenda enjoyed holidays and get-together's with family and friends! Her favorite was decorating for every holiday for her kids and grandbabies! She loved life and spread love and happiness wherever she went! She will be missed more than she could imagine! Abundant compassion blots out my transgressions. Thoroughly wash away my guilt; and from my sin cleanse me.
We would like to thank all the wonderful, beautiful people who came to see Brenda before she passed and for the flowers, cards, money, prayers and said masses. We would especially like to thank Predy, Kathy, Margaret and Eva for bringing the abundance of food and spiritual support. Also, her niece for easing her suffering and keeping our beloved Brenda comfortable. Please continue to pray for our family in our most painful time. Love and gratitude to all our friends and family! The Garcia family.
Private family services will be Saturday, 10:00 a.m. To view a live webcast of her services please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
.