Carol Ann Steinhour
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann (Cline) Steinhour 1951- 2020 Carol Ann Steinhour, 69, of Cheyenne WY passed away June 2, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Carol was preceded by her husband Gerald Dean Steinhour, her parents Warren Gene and Leona Grace Cline, and four brothers. Carol is survived by her sons Gerald Steinhour and Kevin Steinhour.

Carol was a dedicated member of X-Junior Women's Club, as charity through action was her passion, and helping her community was one of her greatest joys. Carol impacted the lives of countless people, bringing boundless love to all she encountered. Carol's love will always live on in the hundreds of "her kids".

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to X-Junior Women's Club in Cheyenne. Due to current restrictions, physical attendance of the memorial service on Saturday June 6 at 10:00 am will be limited to invitation only. Please consider attending Carol's celebration of life service virtually at wrcfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved