Carol Ruth Sharpe
Carol Ruth Sharpe 1939- 2020 Born December 11 to Paul and Frances Nelson, she spent her early years in Cheyenne. After graduation from Cheyenne

Central, she married and moved to Middlesboro, KY. She spent her retirement years in Las Cruces, NM near her brother John and his wife Ella.

Carol spent most of her working years as a caregiver with tenderness and devotion.

She is survived by her children Jeffrey and Stuart Sharpe and Jessica Justice; her grandchildren and great grand son; her brothers, John and Paul and their wives Ella and Helen. She is also survived by her nieces, Lisa Staresina and Tonya Johnson, and her nephews, Damien Nelson, Tom Busnardo, Mark Busnardo and Eric Nelson.

Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
