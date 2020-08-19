1/1
Carolyn Suemnick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn (Good) Suemnick 1937- 2020 Carolyn Mae Suemnick passed peacefully on August 15, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center. She was born on November 13, 1937 to Robert and Gloria Good. She enjoyed her Akron, Ohio childhood with her three sisters Evelyn, Becky and Peggy and eventually moved to Cheyenne in 1978.

>

> After graduating from Hower High School with her cosmetology license she styled hair for fifty-nine years and was a partner in Wavelengths salon. Over the years, her many coworkers and customers became her closest friends. She never had a hair out of place!

>

> In her spare time, Carolyn loved to create and paint beautiful ceramic pieces and other crafts.

>

> Above all else, Carolyn loved her family and making her home with her husband of 38 years Robert "Bob" Suemnick. No one could make a holiday or birthday special the way she could!

>

> She is survived by her beloved husband Bob Suemnick and her children Kevin Shaffer of Ohio, Carla Schrenk of Washington State, Kurt Shaffer of Colorado, Carrie Good of Minnesota, Sherie Kavel of Pennsylvania and Steve Suemnick of Colorado. She had 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Becky of Ohio and Peggy of Texas.

>

> In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter are appreciated.

Private family services will be scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved