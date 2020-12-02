Chad W. Richardson 1977- 2020 Chad W. Richardson died suddenly at his home on Sunday Nov. 22, 2020 at the age of 43.Born in North Adams, MA on Oct. 17, 1977, he was the son of William O. Richardson and the late Denise A. Brown. He lived in North Adams, MA for most of his life before moving to Cheyenne, WY in 2014.He enjoyed working as a landscaper for the past few years. He loved riding his motorcycle, fishing and watching NASCAR. He was a bit of a prankster and always down for a good laugh.He is survived by his love of 3 years, Anna Escamilla and his father William O. Richardson of Cheyenne, WY. His sister Michelle Richardson; a nephew, Brandon Allen; two nieces, Karissa Mancini and Celeste Mancini; and two great nephews, all of Bennington, VT. He was predeceased by his mother Denise A. Brown of Adams, MA in 2013.There are no services due to the Covid pandemic. Donations are welcome at the GoFundMe page for Anna Escamilla.