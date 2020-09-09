1/1
Charlene Ellen Sangrey
Charlene Ellen Sangrey 1966- 2020 Charlene Ellen Sangrey, 54, of Cheyenne, died August 26, 2020 in Cheyenne.

She was born February 11, 1966 in Cheyenne.

Charlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was very devoted to her family and friends. Charlene loved butterflies and watching Golden Girls. She sang at different places for people. One of her favorite songs to sing was "Friends" by Michael W. Smith, and she truly believed that in her heart.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Sangrey; son, William Sangrey; granddaughter, MacKenzie Sangrey; step-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Jezzabell Jackson; mother, Helen Breazeale; brothers, Arthur Breazeale, Larry Breazeale and Frank Breazeale; and sister, Gladys Smith.

Charlene was preceded in death by her father, Orville Breazeale; and sisters, Martha Smith, Ruth Owens and Geraldine Burris.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 13, 2020 at Restoration Fellowship International, 522 Capitol Ave, Cheyenne.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
