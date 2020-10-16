1/1
Charles Steven Stacy
Charles Steven Stacy 1954- 2020 Charles Steven "Steve" Stacy, 66, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away October 14, 2020 in Cheyenne.

Steve was born on July 8, 1954 in Coral Gables, Florida, a son of Charles F. Stacy and Dorothy June Stacy.

Steve grew up in Oklahoma, California and Colorado. He moved to Cheyenne in 1998 to work in the oil and gas business. He was President of Hoover & Stacy, Inc., a local energy land service company. He enjoyed skiing, windsurfing, and spending time at the beach with his family. He also enjoyed watching the Oklahoma Sooners, Denver Broncos, and the Colorado Rockies baseball team. He had strong faith in the Lutheran community.

Steve is survived by his wife, Wanda K. Stacy; son, Dante Eric Stacy; daughter, Sydney Rose Stacy; step- children, Chasity Baker and her husband, Gary, Eric Cooper and his wife, Allie, and Mallory McChone; 10 grandchildren, Skylar, Breckin, Riggin, Makaia, Jayvion, Kingston, Hunter, Abi, Eli, and Trauden; two sisters, Lissa Boonenberg and her husband, Bill, and their two daughters, Brooke Boonenberg and Mandy Hinkhouse, and a great-niece and nephew, Mandy's two children, Rylie and Liam, and Cindy Van Lunsen and her husband, Peter, and his nephew, Cindy's son, Ryan.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a social gathering to follow at Little Bear Inn.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
