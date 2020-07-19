Chris Martinez 1934- 2020 Chris Martinez, 85, of Cheyenne passed away July 14, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center.He was born November 7, 1934 in Rainsville, NM. He was an aerospace engineer, having worked on the moon program and the space shuttle for Thiokel Industries. He married Donna Hilder on June 24, 1974 and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.He is survived by his wife; four children; one step-child; one sister; and several nephews, including Kelly McDonald.He was preceded in death by his parents, Maximillio and Adelina Martinez.Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.Condolences may be mailed to 1221 Ahrens Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82007