1/1
Chris Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chris Martinez 1934- 2020 Chris Martinez, 85, of Cheyenne passed away July 14, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center.

He was born November 7, 1934 in Rainsville, NM. He was an aerospace engineer, having worked on the moon program and the space shuttle for Thiokel Industries. He married Donna Hilder on June 24, 1974 and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife; four children; one step-child; one sister; and several nephews, including Kelly McDonald.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maximillio and Adelina Martinez.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

Condolences may be mailed to 1221 Ahrens Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82007





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved