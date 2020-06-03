Christopher John Pino
1980 - 2020
Christopher John Pino 1980- 2020 Christopher John Pino, 40, of Cheyenne, went with our Lord Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born February 12, 1980, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

He was a beloved son, brother and uncle. He was the light in our souls and enjoyed being with his family. He loved laughing, joking, music and painting.

He is survived by his father, Tommy Gomez; mother, Debra (Pino) Gomez; three sisters, Viola Pino, Ashley Gomez (Andre) and Tommie Lee Gomez; nephews, Chance and Eliaz; nieces, Brooklyn, Kaydence, Jazlyn, Jozlyn, Gisele and Emerii; spouse of 19 years, John Guzman; and their fur babies, McKenzie, Bryce, Mocha, Bianca and Manny.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Priscillia Pino; and paternal grandparents, Emilio and Viola Gomez.

He may be in Heaven but his spirit will be among us and guiding us as he always did with the purity and honesty he showed with nothing less than compassion. Our beautiful angel will be waiting at the gates of heaven to greet each and everyone of us. We will miss you always.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Vigil for the Deceased to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, June 5th at 10:30 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and may be remotely attended by going to www.schradercares.com.

Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Home
JUN
4
Vigil
06:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Home
JUN
5
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Schrader Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
