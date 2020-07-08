1/
Clarence William Scott
Clarence William Scott 1930- 2020 Clarence (Scotty) William Scott, 89, transitioned to heaven April 7, 2020. He was born June 10, 1930 And was the 5th child born of Everett and Faye Scott of Alma, NE. He graduated from Aurora high school and served in the Army 1953-1955 as a light and heavy vehicle driver stationed at Ft. Benning, GA.

He met and courted Ila Grauberger of Sterling, CO. They married July 9, 1953 at Leroy church near Fleming, CO.

Scotty drove for Greyhound bus lines 27 years and retired in 1985.

In retirement, the couple supported teens through the Attention home.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Cheyenne.

The couple raised five children and offered loving support and hospitality to numerous others. Scotty and Ila were married 66 years.

Clarence joins grandson Tyrrell, son Bryan, and several siblings in heaven.

Scotty is survived by his wife, Ila, four children and their families, fifteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.

Memorial contributions may be made to: First United Methodist Church of Cheyenne or to Alzheimer's.org

Celebration of Life: Friday, July 10, 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.

Private burial will take place at a future date.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
