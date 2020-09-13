Clifford L. Johnston 1942- 2020 Clifford L. Johnston, 78, of Cheyenne, formerly of Thermopolis, passed away September 7, 2020 in Cheyenne.
He was born June 13, 1942 in La Harpe, Kansas to Leo and Lila Johnston. He married Connie J. Nelson on November 27, 1966 in Gering, Nebraska. He was a lineman for WAPA for 36 years. He was a member of VFW #1881, American Legion Post #6, and was a Scout Leader for 9 years with Troop #53. He enjoyed riding horses and Nebraska Football.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Johnston of Cheyenne; children, Amy (Joe) Costa of Cheyenne, Doug (Stacey) Johnston of Casper, and Corey (Christine) Johnston of Thermopolis; grandchildren, Jaden, Dalton, Caleb, Miranda, Jenna, Cameron and Cade; sister, Barbara Rice of Colorado Springs, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mary Ellen Walter, Robert Johnston, Betty Metz, Leo Johnston and Duane Johnston.
Due to the pandemic, private family services will be held, and next summer, services will be announced in Thermopolis.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home
