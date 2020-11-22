1/1
Clyde Alwyn Howard
Clyde Alwyn Howard 1927- 2020 Clyde Alwyn Howard died at his home, with family at his side, on Sunday, November 15. He was born to John W. Howard and Pearl Howard in Cheyenne on August 10, 1927. Clyde was in the Army, stationed in Korea, during World War 2. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1951 and worked for the Wyoming Highway Department for over 30 years. In 1959, Clyde married the love of his live, Elsie M. Crisp. They were married at the First Presbyterian Church where Clyde was a life-long member. Together they adopted three children. He was member of the Masons, the Lions Club, and the Philatelic Society. He was predeceased by his parents and by his wife Elsie. He is survived by his children: Paul Howard (Stacy), Lucy Titus, Katie Gilmor (Jason), and his grandchildren Jeremy Titus, Preston Titus, Kayla Gilmor-Brown, and Ashley Gilmor. In lieu of flowers please donate to the First Presbyterian Church.





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
