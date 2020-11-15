Colleen (Gunderson) Piester 1944- 2020 Born in Burley, Idaho, on January 17, 1944, to Margaret Anne McCormick and Leo Gerald Gunderson, and schooled in the Burley educational system while later gaining her GED and bookkeeping education at LCCC in Cheyenne.



Colleen owned / operated the Sharp Shop of Cheyenne for over 35 years and was the bookkeeper for Sapp Bros. Fuel Services of Archer, Wyoming for 25 years.



Colleen married Dennis D. Piester in November of 1980 and is the eternal love of his life.



Mother to Barbara, Gary and Chuck Packer and stepmother to Jason, Jeremy and Joshua Piester, grandmother to 6 and great-grandmother to 13.



Colleen is survived by her husband, Dennis, a twin sister Kathleen, sister Gretta, brothers Scott, Jim and Donald Gunderson.



She is a lover of nature, family, children, animals and a strong work ethic. With a smile that was recognized as enlightening by all, while her curly hair was the envy of many.



She left this earth at 1:01 A.M. on 11-10-2020 at rest and peace with GOD, with family attending.



Memorial services will be held in the spring. All are invited to attend and requested to contact Dennis at sharpshopdp@gmail.com or 307-634-2589 for services information at a later date.



I am standing on the seashore. A ship at my side with sails to the morning breeze. She starts for the ocean blue, an object of beauty and strength. I stand and watch as she hangs like a cloud on the horizon where the sea and the sky join.



Then someone at my side, says, "There, she is gone!"



"Gone where?"



Gone from my sight. She is just as large in mast and hull and spar as she was when she left my side. She is just as able to bear the load of living freight to her distant port.



Just as someone at my side says, "There, she is gone." There are other eyes watching her coming and other voices ready to take up the glad shout, "I see her now! Here she comes!"



As I know she waits for me.



(In part from Henry Van Dyke works).



