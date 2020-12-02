1/1
Conner Marie Graves
1993 - 2020
Conner Marie Graves 1993- 2020 Conner Marie Graves, 27 of Pine Bluffs, WY passed away on November 28, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1993 in Kimball, NE.

Conner graduated in 2012 from Pine Bluffs High School. After high school, she attended LCCC and studied early childhood development. Conner was an all-state volleyball, basketball, and track athlete. She was a past Trail Days Queen and a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church. Conner worked for the Pine Bluffs Daycare and Alphabet Academy. She was most affectionately known as Miss Conner to all the kids who loved her, and she them, at Alphabet Academy. Conner was also the co-owner of the Lincolnway Car Wash.

Conner is survived by her parents Lonny and Carleen Graves, siblings; Ryan and Mary Graves, Lindsey and Morgan Forbes, Johnna and Braxton Clark; grandmother Julia (GG) Haukap; nieces and nephews Reese, Payson, and Haize Graves; Oakley, Addison and Tierney Forbes; Brielle and Bristol Clark, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by Paul and JoAnn Graves and Clifford Haukap.

Whether you called her a daughter, sister, friend or aunt, to know her, was to love her. Conner loved with her whole heart and was a loyal, loving friend. Although our time with Conner was far too short, she touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Friday 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the Pine Bluffs Community Center. Graveside Services will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. in the Pine Bluffs Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. in the Community Center.

Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Pine Bluffs Community Center
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Pine Bluffs Community Center
DEC
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pine Bluffs Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
