Connie G. Apodaca
1970 - 2020
Connie G. Apodaca 1970- 2020 Connie G. Apodaca, 50, of Cheyenne passed away December 1, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 14, 1970 in Cheyenne to John and Virginia Gutierrez. She married Richard Apodaca in Cheyenne and was an independent adult healthcare provider. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She had a love for camping, cooking, fishing, shopping and spending time with her family. She lived every day to the fullest and welcomed everyone with open arms.

She is survived by her husband Richard; children Carollynn Apodaca of Cheyenne, Brian Apodaca of Cheyenne, Brandon (Julie) Apodaca of Fort Collins and Jesse Apodaca of Portland, OR; grandchildren, Agieona, Janessa, Adamien, Che, Israel, Isabella, Taylor, Ava, Jayden and Audi; siblings, Manuel Gutierrez, Linda Mondragon, Christina Gutierrez, Kathy Gutierrez, Sally Martinez, Peggy Romero, Stephanie Gutierrez and Cecelia Gutierrez; and her furry friend, Rusty.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Eddie Gutierrez, Maryann Gutierrez, Teddy Gutierrez and Albert Gutierrez.

A Vigil for the Deceased will be Tuesday 7:00 p.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with interment to follow in Olivet Cemetery. The Liturgy will be broadcast live on the website You Tube channel of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

A celebration of life will be held this spring, once the pandemic restrictions are eased.

Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Vigil
07:00 PM
Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home
DEC
9
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
