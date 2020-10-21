Connie M Pawling 1938- 2020 Connie M. Pawling, 81, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Sunday, October 17, 2020 at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
Connie was born October 27, 1938 in Cheyenne, daughter of the late Ralph B. and Mildred M. (Bymer) Peterson.
Connie was co-owner of Cheyenne Fire Extinguisher Service and Crystal Dry Ice. She was very involved with the Salvation Army Cheyenne Corps and was a member of numerous organizations including the Polka Club, Oaks Spokes Antique Car Club and Retired Fire Fighters Association. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Connie is survived by children, Dale (Cyndy) Pawling and Brenda (Clarence) Long; sister, Linda Erickson; seven grandchildren, Tess Pawling, William Long, Meghann Long, Meredith Long, Erica Cushmore, Bailey Pawling and Joseph Cushmore; and numerous great-granddogs and grandcats.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Myron F. Pawling; and brother, Ralph "Dick" Peterson.
A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
Donations in Connie's memory may be made to The Gideons International or Salvation Army Cheyenne Corps.
Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com
