1/1
Connie M. Pawling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie M Pawling 1938- 2020 Connie M. Pawling, 81, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Sunday, October 17, 2020 at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

Connie was born October 27, 1938 in Cheyenne, daughter of the late Ralph B. and Mildred M. (Bymer) Peterson.

Connie was co-owner of Cheyenne Fire Extinguisher Service and Crystal Dry Ice. She was very involved with the Salvation Army Cheyenne Corps and was a member of numerous organizations including the Polka Club, Oaks Spokes Antique Car Club and Retired Fire Fighters Association. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Connie is survived by children, Dale (Cyndy) Pawling and Brenda (Clarence) Long; sister, Linda Erickson; seven grandchildren, Tess Pawling, William Long, Meghann Long, Meredith Long, Erica Cushmore, Bailey Pawling and Joseph Cushmore; and numerous great-granddogs and grandcats.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Myron F. Pawling; and brother, Ralph "Dick" Peterson.

A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

Donations in Connie's memory may be made to The Gideons International or Salvation Army Cheyenne Corps.

Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved