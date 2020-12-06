1/1
Daisy "Charlotte" Kessler
1921 - 2020
Daisy "Charlotte" Kessler 1921- 2020 Daisy "Charlotte" Kessler, 99, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away November 26, 2020.

Charlotte was born May 12, 1921 in Laramie, Wyoming to Archie and Una (Thomas) Bunn.

She fondly remembered growing up on the Bunn Ranch in La Grange, Wyoming where she met the love of her life, Wayne "Bud" Kessler, who she married on May 5, 1941 in Cheyenne. She taught at St. Mary's Catholic School for many years, and her love of children was apparent due to the way that she cared for her many nieces and nephews. She and Bud traveled to many family celebrations and were always there to help if needed. After Bud's death, Charlotte's family became her pups, Trixie, Cuddles and Happy.



Charlotte is survived by loving nephews and nieces and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband; her husband's siblings, Leona Krakow, Dale Kessler and Ellis Kessler, and Eileen Ward; her parents; and her siblings, Lorna Jean Bunn and Archie Leslie Bunn.



A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lakeview Cemetery in Cheyenne. Attendees are requested to wear a mask.



Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
