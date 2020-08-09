Daniel David Pacheco 1958- 2020 Daniel David Pacheco, 61, passed away July 30, 2020. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming to his parents Frank and Beatrice (Sanchez) Pacheco on August 6, 1958. Dan attended from Central High School in Cheyenne. Survivors are his mother Bea Pacheco; children Mark Pacheco, Michelle Wagner; brother Chris Pacheco, sisters Suzie Arias and Kathy Pacheco; grandchildren Sahra, Cole, Noah, Christian and Maximus. His father Frank Pacheco precedes him in death; and also grandchild Marc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. Dan's final resting place will be at Olivet Cemetery in Cheyenne, Wyoming, being laid to rest next to his father Frank.



