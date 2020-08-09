1/1
Daniel David Pacheco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel David Pacheco 1958- 2020 Daniel David Pacheco, 61, passed away July 30, 2020. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming to his parents Frank and Beatrice (Sanchez) Pacheco on August 6, 1958. Dan attended from Central High School in Cheyenne. Survivors are his mother Bea Pacheco; children Mark Pacheco, Michelle Wagner; brother Chris Pacheco, sisters Suzie Arias and Kathy Pacheco; grandchildren Sahra, Cole, Noah, Christian and Maximus. His father Frank Pacheco precedes him in death; and also grandchild Marc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. Dan's final resting place will be at Olivet Cemetery in Cheyenne, Wyoming, being laid to rest next to his father Frank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeview Cemetery
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
3166848200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeview Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved