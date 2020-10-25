1/1
Daniel James Alexander
1998 - 2020
Daniel James Alexander 1998- 2020 With deepest sorrow, we announce that Daniel James Alexander, 22, our husband, beloved son, brother, family member and friend suddenly passed Friday, October 2, 2020.

Daniel was born April 28, 1998 in North Platte, Nebraska. However, most of his life he resided in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Even at an early age, he was mechanically inclined. He loved to figure out how things worked and how they were put together. This led him into becoming a hardworking mechanic. In fact, he got his first job before he was even old enough to drive.

His interests included family, guns, hunting, working on cars, gaming and his pets. Those who knew Daniel, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Daniel will be missed every day by his wife, Macy Alexander; parents, Tim and Kathy Claywell; brother, Zach Alexander; grandparents, Linda McGinnis, Joe Buechler, Mike and Vickie Luna, Lola Gebhardt, C.W. and Kathy Huff; aunts, uncles, cousins; and many great friends.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Schrader Funeral Home
