Darlene M. Knepp 1942- 2020 Darlene M. Knepp , 77, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away June 29, 2020 to be with her loving husband Byron. She was born July 26, 1942.Darlene is survived by her daughter, Donna McDaniel; son, Paul (Valerie) Knepp; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com