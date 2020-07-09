Darrell Girard 1942- 2020 Darrell J. Girard, 78, of Cheyenne, passed June 28, 2020, at home. He was born in Long Beach, CA, June 17, 1942, to Eva E. and Lewis Albert Girard (both deceased) and raised with sisters Rochelle (Stanley) Cox and Marsha (Don) Minert.



Survived by his ex-wife of 45 years Judith Girard WhiteFace of Cheyenne; and three of his four children- Sean of Greeley, CO; Shelley of Three Forks, MT; and Steven of Cheyenne; Scott E Girard (deceased); two grandchildren, Travis Girard (deceased) and Joseph Garcia of Casper.



Darrell was an avid motorcyclist, Master Machinist, Master Mechanic, and Master Trap Shooter. He could tell you what was wrong with your car if you mimicked the noise over the phone, then make you the tool to fix it.



He was loved and will be sorely missed. RIP Dad.



Donations in his name may be sent to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store