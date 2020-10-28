David A. Pulley 1964- 2020 David A. Pulley, 56, of Cheyenne, WY died October 25th, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends.
Dave was born on the RAF Burtonwood base in England on May 8th, 1964 to Charles and Marjorie Pulley. He moved to Cheyenne when he was five and graduated from Central High School in 1982.
Dave joined the Air Guard working as a fireman where he spent fifteen years and became assistant chief. During this time, he also started Phoenix Fire Protection which has been in business for 32 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and scuba diving although Dave's passion was racing his Mustangs.
In 1998 Dave married the love of his life, Keri, and they raised two wonderful children, Shane and Lauren. He was a loving and supportive husband and father who loved being a grandfather to his five grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Keri, son Shane (Loren), daughter Lauren (Nolan), grandkids Aspen, Dezerae, Aurora, Siena, and Charles. He is also survived by two sisters Carol Pulley and Donna Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marjorie Pulley; and his beloved Dog and best friend, Colt.
Dave's memorial service will be Friday October 30th 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 220 West 22nd Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming.
To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
.