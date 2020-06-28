David Charles Salaz 1951- 2020 David passed away on June 23rd in St. Paul, Minnesota, at the age of 68.



David was born on July 27, 1951, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Lupe and Margaret (Marquez) Salaz . He was an ASC master mechanic at Bear Creek Uranium in Glenrock before becoming co-manager of two apartment complexes in Douglas, Wyoming, for 29 years, where retired at age of 66.



He is preceded in death by mother Margaret Salaz, sister Rita Cisnaros, and brothers Lupe and Vincent Salaz.



David is survived by spouse, Joyce and sister Elizabeth (Richard) Adair of Douglas and brother Steve (Letha) of Gainesville, Texas.



A Memorial service will occur on July 17th at The Gathering, a nondenominational church in Douglas, Wyoming, located at 805 E. Richards St.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store