David D. Sullivan
1933 - 2020
David D. Sullivan 1933- 2020 David D. Sullivan, 86, of Cheyenne, died on September 27, 2020 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. (b. Loveland, Colorado 1933)

He served as 1LT in the Army Corp of Engineers in Japan and Korea. Professionally he worked with the Bureau of Public Roads and the Federal Department of Transportation.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Cheyenne for almost 50 years. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader for over 40 years.

David loved his Lord and his family and friends in many tangible ways. He was a gentleman in the best sense of the word, with a quick wit and many a funny story to fit the circumstances.

He was preceded in death by parents Wilber and Ruth Sullivan and brother Richard Sullivan. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beth B. Sullivan; three sons Mike (Tammy), John (Chris Muggenburg), Tim (Kim); seven grandkids; four great-grandkids; Brother- and Sister-in Law; and four nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dave's honor to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
