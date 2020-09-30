1/1
David D. Uchner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David D. Uchner 1932- 2020 David D. Uchner, 87, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home.

David was born October 15, 1932 in Dalhart, Texas.

David served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Wyoming where he attended the University of Wyoming earning a bachelor's degree and also graduated from the University of Wyoming, School of Law. He spent his legal career in Cheyenne and served as President of the Wyoming Bar Association.

He was very active in the community and was involved with the Cheyenne Frontier Day's Committee, the First Presbyterian Church, Commander for American Legion Post #6, Cheyenne Rotary Club and the Masonic Lodge. He will be remembered for his love of Wyoming and as an avid Wyoming Cowboy football fan.

David is survived by his daughters, Susan (Mike) Lewis and Margaret Ann Uchner (Craig Piel); three grandchildren, Kimberly, David and Karen Oleske; and four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jane Uchner.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. An interment service will follow at the Beth El Cemetery. To attend the service via livestream, please go to www.schradercares.com.

Expressions of sympathy in David's memory may be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or the Old West Museum.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved