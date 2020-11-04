Dr. David Maurice Anderson, Jr. 1929- 2020 Dr. David M. Anderson, Jr., 91, died October 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.David was born September 13, 1929 in Rocky Mount, NC, to David and Lucille Anderson. He attended medical school in Chapel Hill, NC prior to joining the Army as a Captain in the Army Medical Corp. He married Martha (Akars) Anderson, May 7, 1956 at Ft Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX. and was deployed to Tokyo, Japan immediately after his marriage. He and his wife had their first child while stationed there.In 1958 the family moved to St. Louis, MO where Dr. Anderson completed his OB/Gyn residency and they had their second child. The family moved to Laramie, WY in 1960 where they had their daughter. He was the only obstetrician for many years serving southeastern Wyoming. Over the course of his career he delivered over 6,000 babies.In 1985, he retired and he and his wife moved to Tensleep, WY. They split their time between Tensleep and Apache Junction, AZ until 2013 when they moved to Ft. Collins, CO to be near their daughter and closer to their children and grandchildren.David is survived by his loving wife, Martha F. Anderson; his sister, Shirley Napier, of Greenville, NC; his children: son Stephen & Jennifer Anderson of Cheyenne, WY; son G. Bruce Anderson of Sandy, UT; daughter Brenda & David Abbott of Ft. Collins, CO. Grandchildren: Jocelyn (Dan) Meyer, Cheyenne WY, Matthew (Kelsie) Anderson, Cheyenne, WY, and, Benjamin Anderson, Wichita, KS. Step grandchildren: Maggie, Danielle and Libby. Plus two great grandsons Henry and Jack.There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date.Rev. 21:4 He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain. For the old order of things has passed away.