1/
Deborah Faye West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Faye West 1959- 2020 Deborah Faye West, 61, of Cheyenne passed away September 26, 2020.

She was born July 7, 1959 in Whitwell, Tennessee to George and Elizabeth (Hatfield) Green. She married Steve West on September 9, 1983 in Whitwell. She served in the US Air Force for six years as an Air Traffic Controller. She was also a 911 supervisor of dispatching, loving wife, wonderful mother and a great storyteller.

She is survived by her husband, Steve West; daughters, Krystal (Jeff Gough) West of Wyoming, Jacqueline (JT) Cornelius of Alabama; mother, Elizabeth Carol Green; brother, Paul Randall Green of Tennessee; sisters, Dolores (Charlie) Nunley and Georgette (John David) Norton both of Tennessee; grandchildren, Melissa and Charlene Shutty of Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her Father, George Green and daughter, Hope Ramsey.

Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved