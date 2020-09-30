Deborah Faye West 1959- 2020 Deborah Faye West, 61, of Cheyenne passed away September 26, 2020.
She was born July 7, 1959 in Whitwell, Tennessee to George and Elizabeth (Hatfield) Green. She married Steve West on September 9, 1983 in Whitwell. She served in the US Air Force for six years as an Air Traffic Controller. She was also a 911 supervisor of dispatching, loving wife, wonderful mother and a great storyteller.
She is survived by her husband, Steve West; daughters, Krystal (Jeff Gough) West of Wyoming, Jacqueline (JT) Cornelius of Alabama; mother, Elizabeth Carol Green; brother, Paul Randall Green of Tennessee; sisters, Dolores (Charlie) Nunley and Georgette (John David) Norton both of Tennessee; grandchildren, Melissa and Charlene Shutty of Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her Father, George Green and daughter, Hope Ramsey.
