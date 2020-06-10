Diane June McGhghy
Diane` June McGhghy 1951- 2020 Diane June McGhghy, 68, of Cheyenne, died on June 6, 2020 in Cheyenne.

She was born on July 7, 1951 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to John and Thelma Thompson. Diane grew up with her older sister Gloria who everyone knew affectionately as Genie. In 1969, Diane graduated from Cheyenne Central High School. While she worked as a waitress at the Long Horn, she met her long-time love Michael McGhghy and they were married on March 7th 1979.

Diane's employment history consisted primarily of jobs that made use of her incredible typing ability which included secretarial, transcription, and customer service positions.

Diane enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to play cards and board games. She also loved reading and the book she spent the most time reading was the Bible.

Diane had a close and loving relationship with the Lord and taught her children that God not only hears our prayers, but He also guides us and leads us in our daily lives. She modeled her life after Christ, demonstrating empathy and giving with a happy heart. She was always willing to make sacrifices for her family. Diane was a wonderful and very appreciated mother of five: Michael, Tonja, Jonathon, David, and Eric.

She is survived by her husband, Michael McGhghy; sons, Jonathon, David, and Eric McGhghy; daughter Tonja Wood; and 16 grandchildren.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents; John Thompson and Thelma Collicott; sister Gloria Gean Buckner; and son Michael Wood.

Services will be Friday, 1:00 p.m., at Cheyenne Baptist Temple.

To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

