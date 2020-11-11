Donald E. Osban 1930- 2020 Donald E. Osban, 90, of Cheyenne, died November 7, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center. He and his twin, Ronald, were born on July 12, 1930, in Lamar, CO to Roy and Myrtle (Stokesberry) Osban. He attended his schooling in Lamar, CO.
Donald joined the Army National Guard at the age of 17. He worked for his father in the furniture business.
In 1951 he married Loree Ann Livesay.
Donald joined the United States Air Force in 1954. He was assigned to Arizona, 2 times. He was sent to Japan, Germany, England, France and then Malmstron, Air Force Base in Montana. He was discharged from Malmstron on 31 March 1964.
After his discharge from the United States Air Force he and his children moved to Cheyenne. Where he met and married Mary F. Caldwell on October 8, 1964 and combined their families. Mary had two little girls; Christina, 3 1/2 and Cheryl, 2 1/2 and his children, Russell was 4 1/2 and Tanja was 3 1/2.
Donald, later on, joined the Wyoming Army National Guard and was employed there. He was the first Wyoming Army National Guard Recruiter. He was medically discharged from the Wyoming Army National Guard in January of 1979.
He also played music part time.
Donald is survived by his son, Russell (Maria) Osban; daughters, Tanja Osban, Christina (Lenny) Schiele and Cheryl Myers; brother, Kenneth Osban; seven grandchildren, Lea, Joshua, Jeremy, Jonathan, Antonio, Elizabeth and Simon; five great-grandchildren. Also surviving and raised by Donald are his beloved nephews, Christopher and Daniel Evans.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary; his parents; baby sister, Sharon; brothers, Earl, Keith, Bobby and Ronald.
Public visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
