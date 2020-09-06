Donald Lee Tibbets 1937- 2020 Donald Lee Tibbets, 82, of Cheyenne, passed on March 30, 2020. He was born November 21, 1937 to Virgil Ray Tibbets and Edna Eugenia Barnes Landreth in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Don was a graduate of Denver Tech, that prepared him for the Wyoming Air National Guard where he spent 43 years.
He married Ruth Ann Brown on June 5, 1958. Once married they began a family. Both Ruth and Don were involved with all their children's clubs and activities.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; stepmother, Ruth Tibbets; brother, Keith and granddaughter, Krystal.
Don is survived by sons, Don Jr. and Tim, daughters Sandy and Joan and 2 grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to a charity of your choice
.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
For full obit please visit www.wrcfuneral .com.