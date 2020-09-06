1/1
Donald Lee Tibbets
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lee Tibbets 1937- 2020 Donald Lee Tibbets, 82, of Cheyenne, passed on March 30, 2020. He was born November 21, 1937 to Virgil Ray Tibbets and Edna Eugenia Barnes Landreth in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Don was a graduate of Denver Tech, that prepared him for the Wyoming Air National Guard where he spent 43 years.

He married Ruth Ann Brown on June 5, 1958. Once married they began a family. Both Ruth and Don were involved with all their children's clubs and activities.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; stepmother, Ruth Tibbets; brother, Keith and granddaughter, Krystal.

Don is survived by sons, Don Jr. and Tim, daughters Sandy and Joan and 2 grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to a charity of your choice.

Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

For full obit please visit www.wrcfuneral .com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved