Donald R. Humphreys, 88, passed away Friday morning, September 4, 2020, at home in Colorado Springs.



The son of Raymond and Tish Humphreys, Don was born on October 2, 1931, in Lamar, Colorado. He graduated high school, in Lamar, in the class of 1949. Don was married to Elnora (his high school sweetheart) on May 26, 1951. He retired from Mountain Bell in 1983. He ministered and worked with full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship and was a pastor during their time in Cheyenne, Wyoming.



Don had a great gift for visiting and sharing stories. He had a sense of humor that lasted until the day before he passed. He always had a passion for building. Just weeks before his passing, he was drawing pictures of how they could move a wall, add a bathroom, fix the patio or working on some other plan to renovate their home.



Don loved the Lord and witnessed many healings and changed lives during his years of knowing his Savior.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Jim Humphreys. Survivors include his wife, Elnora (Elliott) Humphreys, their two children Cindy Dunn and her husband Ken of Colorado Springs and Randy Humphreys and his wife Anita of Aurora, Colorado, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, his sister Nancy and her husband Mike Ebsen from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and his sister-in-law, Jo Humphreys from Laramie, Wyoming and several nieces and nephews.



