Donna L. Clark
Donna L. Clark 1942- 2020 Donna L. Clark, 77, of Cheyenne, died on June 25, 2020 in Cheyenne.

She was born on July 9, 1942 in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Donna was a para educator for LCSD#1 and a bookkeeper for Curtright Plumbing & Heating. She enjoyed cross-stitching, reading and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband James "Jim" Clark; children, Leo Lortz (Carol), Linda Feaster (Jamie), and Lynette Jorden (Ari) ; step-children, Cindy, Brenda, Bryan and Kevin (Emily);13 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Virginia Ackerman; her brothers Richard and Ronnie.

Services will be Saturday, July 11th,10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial to follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

To view the live webcast of the service and obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
