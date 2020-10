Or Copy this URL to Share

1925- 2020 Doris Maurine Parsons, 95, of Katy, TX died October 6. Doris is survived by Bill Parsons, her husband of 72 years, sons Dave Parsons (Jeaneane), Dan Parsons (Jenel), daughter Karen Willingham (Doug), 7 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Doris lived most of her life in Pine Bluffs. A virtual service is planned for Saturday, 10/17/2020 at 10am MDT.



