1/1
Dorothy Ann Person
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ann (Finnerty) Person 1931- 2020 Dorothy Person of Cheyenne, Wyoming, known simply as "Granny" to family, friends, and the great number of young people who loved her, passed away quickly and without pain on October 14th, 2020.

Dorothy was born on October 9th, 1931 in Cheyenne. Her parents were Joseph Finnerty and Catherine (Lynch) Finnerty. She was educated at St. Mary's Catholic School in Cheyenne, and graduated in 1949. She married Erick R. "Sonny" Person Jr. in 1950, and the two were happily married for 52 years. Together they had 14 children. Dorothy was above all else a wife and mother who raised her children to value faith and family. She was a kind and loving woman who in every conversation seamlessly combined personal warmth and incisive intellect.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Sonny, her brother James Finnerty of Mt.Vernon, Washington, by her grandson Seth Wertz of Cheyenne, and by her great-grandson Josh Gleave of Magna, Utah. She is survived by her brother William Finnerty of Laramie, Wyoming and all of her children: Cyndy Gleave (Chris) of Magna, Utah, Rick Person, Chris Person (Terri), Joe Person (Debbie), Oley Person, Peggy Merchant, Matt Person (Karen), and Dan Person, all of Cheyenne, Jude Person Of Conception, Missouri, Mark Person (Debbie) and Molly Peterson (Rolf) of Laramie, Wyoming, Luke Person (Leanne) of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, Katy Boname of Lacey, Washington, and Ann Person (Hector Pop) of Seattle Washington. She is also survived by 41 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and even one great-great-grandchild. In light of the pandemic, the funeral mass and rosary will be private for the family, while a celebration of Dorothy's life is planned for a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy requested that those who wish might offer a mass or donate to a worthy charity.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved