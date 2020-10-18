Dorothy Ann (Finnerty) Person 1931- 2020 Dorothy Person of Cheyenne, Wyoming, known simply as "Granny" to family, friends, and the great number of young people who loved her, passed away quickly and without pain on October 14th, 2020.Dorothy was born on October 9th, 1931 in Cheyenne. Her parents were Joseph Finnerty and Catherine (Lynch) Finnerty. She was educated at St. Mary's Catholic School in Cheyenne, and graduated in 1949. She married Erick R. "Sonny" Person Jr. in 1950, and the two were happily married for 52 years. Together they had 14 children. Dorothy was above all else a wife and mother who raised her children to value faith and family. She was a kind and loving woman who in every conversation seamlessly combined personal warmth and incisive intellect.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Sonny, her brother James Finnerty of Mt.Vernon, Washington, by her grandson Seth Wertz of Cheyenne, and by her great-grandson Josh Gleave of Magna, Utah. She is survived by her brother William Finnerty of Laramie, Wyoming and all of her children: Cyndy Gleave (Chris) of Magna, Utah, Rick Person, Chris Person (Terri), Joe Person (Debbie), Oley Person, Peggy Merchant, Matt Person (Karen), and Dan Person, all of Cheyenne, Jude Person Of Conception, Missouri, Mark Person (Debbie) and Molly Peterson (Rolf) of Laramie, Wyoming, Luke Person (Leanne) of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, Katy Boname of Lacey, Washington, and Ann Person (Hector Pop) of Seattle Washington. She is also survived by 41 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and even one great-great-grandchild. In light of the pandemic, the funeral mass and rosary will be private for the family, while a celebration of Dorothy's life is planned for a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy requested that those who wish might offer a mass or donate to a worthy charity.