Edna Mae Hebert 1935- 2020 Edna Mae Hebert, 84, died June 20 in Toccoa, Georgia, natural causes.



Born Dec. 15, 1935, in New Bedford, Mass., to Alexander and Edna (Morell) Bates Bowman, Sr. , she married Raymond T. Hebert Feb. 22, 1954, in New Bedford.



She is survived by sons, Gary of Toccoa, Georgia, Allen Hebert, Cheyenne; daughters, Lorie Hebert-Hillegas and Linda Felzien, all of Cheyenne; son, Steven Hebert of San Jose, Calif. She is also survived by brothers, Alexander "Jock" Bowman, Jr., Wesley Bowman, Warren Bowman and David Bowman, all of Mattapoisett, MA, and Frank Bowman of New Bedford, MA; sisters, June Emerson, Taunton, MA, Nancy Borden and Joan Garib, both of Wareham, MA, Joyce Gagnon of Mattapoisett, MA, and Sandra Dittoe of Merrillville, IN; as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother John Bowman.



Cremation has taken place.



