Edward "Jerry" McDonald 1935- 2020 Edward "Jerry" McDonald, 85, passed away suddenly at his home on May 16, 2020.He was born January 5, 1935 in Billings, Montana to Daniel McDonald and Thelma McDonald. Jerry attended schools throughout Wyoming until his graduation in Worland.Jerry served in the United States Marines from 1953 to 1956 and served in the Korean Conflict.Jerry is survived by wife Sandra McDonald, half-brother Steven Enright, children Marina Ann and Daniel L. McDonald, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Thelma, Maxine Thompson, Madeline McBarvin, Rex, Cap, and Ken McDonald, and daughter Laura Rae Raudman.Edward owned the Redwood Lounge 1962-1970, Wigwam Lounge 1982-2002, and Redwood Lounge 2002-2005 until his retirement.A Celebration of Life will be held at American Legion Hall Post 6, June 4, 2020, at 1:00 PM.