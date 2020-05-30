Edward "Jerry" McDonald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward "Jerry" McDonald 1935- 2020 Edward "Jerry" McDonald, 85, passed away suddenly at his home on May 16, 2020.



He was born January 5, 1935 in Billings, Montana to Daniel McDonald and Thelma McDonald. Jerry attended schools throughout Wyoming until his graduation in Worland.



Jerry served in the United States Marines from 1953 to 1956 and served in the Korean Conflict.



Jerry is survived by wife Sandra McDonald, half-brother Steven Enright, children Marina Ann and Daniel L. McDonald, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Thelma, Maxine Thompson, Madeline McBarvin, Rex, Cap, and Ken McDonald, and daughter Laura Rae Raudman.



Edward owned the Redwood Lounge 1962-1970, Wigwam Lounge 1982-2002, and Redwood Lounge 2002-2005 until his retirement.



A Celebration of Life will be held at American Legion Hall Post 6, June 4, 2020, at 1:00 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved