Edward (Eddie) R Martinez 1963- 2020 Edward Roy Martinez passed away due to Covid-19 in Denver, Colorado on June 12, 2020, at the age of 56. Born to Roberto and Maria (Lila) Martinez on July 6, 1963 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He joined the U.S. Army and proudly served in Germany. He returned to Cheyenne and began his life of evangelism and ministry work. Eddie lived in Colorado most of his adult life, becoming a faithful follower and humble servant to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He is survived by siblings - Dianna Sanchez of Cheyenne; Robert (Tracy) Martinez of Cheyenne; Debra (Oscar) Martinez of Colorado Springs, CO; Anthony Martinez of Los Lunas, NM; Adam (Sandra) Martinez of Oklahoma City, OK; David Martinez of Cheyenne; and Rose (Ray) Fresquez of Cheyenne. He loved, cherished, and cared for many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and many others whom he prayed for on a daily basis. Eddie was a true disciple who never complained and always offered words of encouragement and Bible scripture. Father God reached down and said "you suffered enough" and took him home. He will be deeply missed and loved.A memorial service will take place at 4639 Lions Park Dr, Cheyenne, WY 82001, on Monday July 6 (Eddie's birthday) at 1100 with Pastor Charles Allen as the celebrant. Interment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetary. We will then gather for fellowship at Lions Park - no-host, Dutch, mask, social distancing, and other precautions will be expected.