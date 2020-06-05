Elaine A. (Jacobsen) Perreault 1938- 2020 Elaine Ann Perreault, 82, passed away on May 31, 2020 in Cheyenne, WY. She was born on April 8, 1938 in Kimball, NE to George and Minnie Jacobsen.



Elaine graduated from Albin Consolidated High School in 1956 and began working a civil service position for Warren AFB. In 1958, Elaine's position took her to Chanute AFB in Rantoul, IL.



She was later transferred to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Elaine was working at Portsmouth when the submarine USS Thresher left, with a crew of 129, for sea trials and never returned. Elaine's duties included scheduling the meetings held during the investigation of the missing submarine. Elaine was then transferred to the Navy Electronics Supply Office in Great Lakes, IL and then onto Ships Parts Control Center in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.



After 38 years of dedicated service to the Navy, which included numerous commendations, Elaine retired from Ships Parts Control Center. She married Stan Serzynsk and they moved to Cheyenne where Stan passed away in 1988.



Elaine married Joseph Patrick Perreault on August 30, 1999. Joseph and Elaine had a very special marriage which began after meeting each other at the widow/widower's support group.



Joseph and Elaine traveled extensively. They traveled on numerous ships, visited every state they had not previously visited, and made a special trip to the Holy Land.



Elaine is survived by her brother George (Louise) Wayne, and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick Perreault, her parents, brother Norman and nephew Bradley.



Elaine felt she led a wonderful life that was filled with many wonderful memories.



