1952- 2020 Elaine M. Binning-Trzynka, 67, of Cheyenne died March 26. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:00pm with a visitation beginning at 1:00pm in Hawley Lutheran Church, Hawley, MN.
Burial will be in Hawley Cemetery.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.