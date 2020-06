1952- 2020 Elaine M. Binning-Trzynka, 67, of Cheyenne died March 26. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:00pm with a visitation beginning at 1:00pm in Hawley Lutheran Church, Hawley, MN.Burial will be in Hawley Cemetery.Video Tribute and online guestbook at www.wrightfuneral.com