1952- 2020 Elaine M. Binning-Trzynka, 67, of Cheyenne died March 26. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:00pm with a visitation beginning at 1:00pm in Hawley Lutheran Church, Hawley, MN.Burial will be in Hawley Cemetery.Video Tribute and online guestbook at www.wrightfuneral.com

