Elaine R. White 1936- 2020 Elaine Rose White died September 1, 2020 in Cheyenne, Wyoming surrounded by family and friends.



She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Raymond Spriestersbach Sr. and LaVon Spriestersbach (Mishler). She married Richard "Dick" Dwaine White Sr. on June 11, 1955.



Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her son Kevin Allen White, her daughter Teresa Sno White, her grandson Aaron Fertig White, and her brother Raymond Spriestersbach, Jr.



She is survived by her husband Dick of Cheyenne, her son Richard Dwaine White Jr. (December) of Spearfish, S.D., her daughter-in-law Berlinda White of Cheyenne, her foster daughter Shirley Lloyd (Lee) of Rex, N.C., 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Elaine was known for her faith in Jesus Christ, her fierce loyalty to her husband, family, and friends; her great love of the outdoors and her amazing sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5 at 3:00 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5101 Dell Range Blvd. A Celebration of Life will be held the same day at 5:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Dr.



