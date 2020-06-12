Elton Edward Wells
1928 - 2020
Elton Edward Wells 1928- 2020 Elton Edward Wells went home to be with our Lord on June 2, 2020, at the age of 92, with his wife of 64 years by his side.

A private family service will be held on June 17, 2020, at the Torrington United Methodist Church where Elton was a member and a faithful attendee for over 60 years; followed by a private burial at Valley View Cemetery in Torrington. In honor of Elton's love for ice cream, the family welcomes all of his friends in the community to join them for a celebration of life and ice cream social at Pioneer Park on June 17, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The celebration will adhere to all state public health orders and social distancing practices.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Elton Wells can be made to the Torrington United Methodist Church and the Wyoming Children's Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com .

Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
celebration of life and ice cream social
